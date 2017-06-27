UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec to open $380 mln home appliance plant in U.S.
SEOUL, June 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has agreed to open a $380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in South Carolina, the United States, it said on Wednesday.
June 27 North Asia Resources Holdings Ltd -
* Company entered into conditional subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment
* China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment agreed to subscribe for and co agreed to issue convertible bonds
* Principal amount of bonds $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 28 At first glance the video looks like a promotion for a luxury offshore development, a Dubai Palm-style project on the Mediterranean. Then it becomes clear it's about Gaza and the future of the impoverished and fenced-in Palestinian enclave.