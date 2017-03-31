UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 North Asia Resources Holdings Ltd
* Company and obligors entered into acquisition agreement
* Maximum consideration for acquisition is us$52.5 million
* Transaction relating to acquisition of concession rights to occupy agricultural land in Cambodia Source text ( bit.ly/2ohqDEK ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)