FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling and Jurong Shipyard agree to extend rig delivery deferral period
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling and Jurong Shipyard agree to extend rig delivery deferral period

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd:

* Reg-Nadl - north atlantic drilling ltd. Announces amendment to agreement with jurong shipyard

* North atlantic drilling ltd. Announces that an amendment has been agreed with jurong shipyard pte ltd ("jurong"), to extend delivery deferral period to january 6, 2018

* Extension allows parties to continue to explore commercial opportunities for unit

* As previously agreed, in event no employment is secured for unit and no alternative transaction is completed, north atlantic drilling and jurong will form a joint asset holding company, to be owned 23% by company and 77% by jurong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.