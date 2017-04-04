BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 4 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd:
* Amendments to secured credit facilities
* North Atlantic Drilling - majority owned unit of Seadrill Ltd and its banking group to extend series of key dates as part of Seadrill's restructuring efforts
* North Atlantic Drilling Ltd - co received lender consent to extend $2.0 billion NADL credit facility maturing on 30 June 2017 until 14 September 2017
* North Atlantic Drilling - Seadrill Limited has reached an agreement to extend milestone to implement a restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017
* North Atlantic Drilling - expects implementation of restructuring plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement or Chapter 11 proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION