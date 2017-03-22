BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 22 North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice(GMP) certificate from Hebei Food and Drug Administration on March 21
* Certificate issued to production line for manufacturing Amoxicillin Dispersible tablets, Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium tablets and Amoxil capsule
* Valid until Feb. 23, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fPDlA2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.