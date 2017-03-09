US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 9 North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
* Says there are some "fake messages" in social media on co getting huge order and announcing merger with a big cargo co
* "Management of company request public at large not to fall prey of false rumors and messages" Source text: bit.ly/2n34OsD Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)