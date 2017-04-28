April 28 North West Company Inc

* THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC TO ACQUIRE NORTH STAR AIR

* NORTH WEST WILL PAY FOR PURCHASE PRICE AND FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENTS IN CASH, FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* DEAL FOR CAD$31 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO MAKE IMMEDIATE FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY CAD$14 MILLION FOR ADDITIONAL AIRPLANE AND HUB CAPACITY

* IN AGGREGATE, INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ABOUT $8 MILLION OF EBITDA PLUS ABOUT $2 MILLION IN AVOIDED CARRIER COST INCREASES