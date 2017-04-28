BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate did not generate revenue in Q1
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
April 28 North West Company Inc
* THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC TO ACQUIRE NORTH STAR AIR
* NORTH WEST WILL PAY FOR PURCHASE PRICE AND FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENTS IN CASH, FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES
* DEAL FOR CAD$31 MILLION
* EXPECTS TO MAKE IMMEDIATE FOLLOW-ON INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY CAD$14 MILLION FOR ADDITIONAL AIRPLANE AND HUB CAPACITY
* IN AGGREGATE, INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ABOUT $8 MILLION OF EBITDA PLUS ABOUT $2 MILLION IN AVOIDED CARRIER COST INCREASES
* Midstates petroleum announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement