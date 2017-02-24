BRIEF-Jinhui Liquor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Northam Platinum Ltd
* Agreement with Glencore Operations South Africa to purchase Eland platinum mine for a cash consideration of R175 million
* long-term agreement with Glencore to market, sell chrome produced at Northam's Zondereinde and Booysendal operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.240 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago