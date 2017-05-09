May 9 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- qtrly net income per share $ 0.18

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- qtrly oil and natural gas sales $91 million versus $56.7 million last year

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- production for three months ended march 31, 2017 of 17,201 boe/d was close to annual guidance of 17,100 boe/d

* Q1 FFO per share c$0.18

* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- funds from operations per boe was lower than guidance primarily due to lower oil prices and higher corporate costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: