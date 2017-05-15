BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
May 15 Northern Empire Resources Corp:
* Northern Empire announces terms of financing to acquire Sterling Property, located in Nye County, Nevada
* Proceeds of private placement will be used in part by company to acquire Sterling Property from Imperial Metals Corp
* Brokered private placement of subscription receipts at price of C$0.25 per subscription receipt to raise C$20 million
* Prior to completing acquisition, company anticipates completing consolidation of its outstanding common shares on a 3 for 1 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
