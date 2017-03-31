UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Northern Empire Resources Corp:
* Appointment of Douglas Hurst as chairman of board
* Appointment of Robert Scott as chief financial officer
* Northern Empire Resources - John Robins, co's former chairman will remain active director to support co in advancement of sterling gold project in Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.