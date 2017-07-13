FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Northern Technologies International Q3 EPS $0.30
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Northern Technologies International Q3 EPS $0.30

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Northern Technologies International Corp

* Northern Technologies International Corporation reports financial results for third quarter fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Sees fy 2017 sales $39 million to $40 million

* Q3 sales rose 17.7 percent to $10.22 million

* Northern Technologies International - maintaining fy 2017 net income guidance, which co expects to be between $0.75 and $0.85 per diluted share

* Northern Technologies International Corp - expect improving shipments in q4, business is on track to achieve annual financial expectations

* Northern Technologies-on re-filing in Ohio, co recently received trial date set for sept. 18-20, in litigation against cortec corporation - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.