BRIEF-Differ Group says co and Differ China entered into guarantee service agreements
* Company and Differ China (as guarantors) and customers (as borrowers)entered into guarantee service agreements
June 28 Northern Trust Corp:
* Northern Trust - pursuant to its 2017 capital plan, co requested authority to increase quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42/share from $0.38/share
* Northern Trust Corp - 2017 capital plan provides with flexibility to repurchase up to $750 million of common stock between July 2017 and June 2018
June 29 Forestar Group Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in the company to U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc and scrapped its merger agreement with investment firm Starwood Capital Group.