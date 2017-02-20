Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 20 Ubs Group AG
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* UBS Group -Entered agreement for Northern Trust to acquire UBS asset management's fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland.
* Goldman Sachs International served as financial advisor to Northern Trust on transaction.
* Transaction is expected to close in second half of 2017
* UBS - Upon completion of deal , Northern Trust will become fund administration services provider for funds with approximately CHF420 billion in assets
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.