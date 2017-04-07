BRIEF-Radiant Logistics appoints Randy Briggs as VP of international services
* Radiant Logistics appoints Randy Briggs as vice president of international services
April 7 Northisle Copper and Gold Inc
* Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. amends private placements
* Northisle Copper and Gold Inc - Will now be raising up to $1.5 million by way of non-brokered private placements
* Net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 decreased 1.2% to $1,296.8 million