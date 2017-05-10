Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 9 Northland Power Inc
* Northland Power delivers strong first quarter results and continues to reach milestones on growth initiatives
* Q1 sales C$177.4 million
* Q1 revenue view C$271.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Management continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be $660 million to $710 million
* Continues to expect 2017 free cash flow per share to be in range of $1.03 to $1.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.