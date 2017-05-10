May 9 Northland Power Inc

* Northland Power delivers strong first quarter results and continues to reach milestones on growth initiatives

* Q1 sales C$177.4 million

* Q1 revenue view C$271.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Management continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be $660 million to $710 million

Continues to expect 2017 free cash flow per share to be in range of $1.03 to $1.18 per share