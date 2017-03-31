BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 31 Northland Power Inc:
* Confirmed that first wind turbine installed on 332 MW offshore wind farm has successfully started to generate power
* Northland expects installation and commissioning of all 54 Nordsee One turbines to be completed by end of 2017
* Once operational, the 332 MW wind farm is expected to produce an annual output of more than 1,300 gigawatt-hours of electrical energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.