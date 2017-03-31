March 31 Northland Power Inc:

* Confirmed that first wind turbine installed on 332 MW offshore wind farm has successfully started to generate power

* Northland expects installation and commissioning of all 54 Nordsee One turbines to be completed by end of 2017

* Once operational, the 332 MW wind farm is expected to produce an annual output of more than 1,300 gigawatt-hours of electrical energy