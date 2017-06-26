BRIEF-GE awarded order from DF Energy- Romelectro
* General Electric - awarded order from Consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) - Romelectro for technology in power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania
June 26 Northrim BanCorp Inc-
* Northrim BanCorp Inc says Joseph M. Schierhorn was appointed to position of president and chief executive officer of company, effective June 26, 2017
* Northrim BanCorp Inc - Joseph M. Schierhorn will also continue to serve as chief operating officer of company and president and ceo of northrim bank
* Announces that public float of bank's H shares further decreased from approximately 19.94% to approximately 19.68%