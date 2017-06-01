GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 1 Northrop Grumman Corp:
* Northrop Grumman CEO Wes Bush says very positive on the growth that we expect in our international business - Bernstein Conf
* Northrop Grumman CEO sees Asia Pacific as fastest-growing area over time in terms of defense investments that're going to be needed - Bernstein Conf Further company coverage:
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years