BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Northrop Grumman Corp
* Says expects a modest upward trend in national security spending for the foreseeable future
* Says seeing increased retention and interest in its Triton system platform around the globe, starting with Australia
* Says expects its E-2D program to be an attractive international opportunity over the next decade or so
* Says addressing opportunities on Air Force's JSTARS recap program, Navy's MQ-25 program, and international opportunities for autonomous systems business, within its aerospace unit
* Northrop says continues to pursue SABR radar opportunities for the U.S. Air force and international customers
* Northrop says also competing for the radar program on JSTARS recap, as well as for a number of significant restricted opportunities and international programs
* Northrop says many of the award dates for the programs its looking at now, are into the 2018 time frame
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results