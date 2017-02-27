UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 27 Northwest Natural Gas Co
* Reports results for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.25
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenue $233.5 million versus $230.7 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high