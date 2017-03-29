BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Williams Partners Lp
* Northwest Pipeline Llc - is offering senior notes to certain institutional investors
* Northwest Pipeline Llc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay $185 million of 5.95 percent senior notes due 2017 upon maturity on April 15, 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results