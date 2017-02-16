Feb 16 Norvestia Oyj:

* Says significant exit of Idean Enterprises Oy for Norvestia

* Has agreed to sell its ownership in rapidly growing Idean Enterprises Oy to global IT services Group Capgemini

* Norvestia invested in Idean in 2014 and owned 24.8 percent of company

