UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 3 Norway Competition Authority:
* Says informed Nordic telecom operator Telia that its acquisition of Phonero could go ahead
* Sweden's Telia and Norway's Telenor are the two largest players in the Norwegian mobile telecom market
* Telia said in December it had agreed to acquire Phonero for 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($268.34 million) Source: here Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 8.5712 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)