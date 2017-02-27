BRIEF-Inteliwise plans to double no. of clients within 2 yrs
* ASSUMES AT LEAST 30 PERCENT SHARE OF FOREIGN CLIENTS IN GROUP'S PORTFOLIO IN 2019
Feb 27 Telia Company Ab
* Norway's competition authority says in a statement it may block Telia's planned acquisition of Phonero
* Norway's competition authority says measures taken by Telia have not been sufficient to alleviate concerns regarding competition in business segment
* Norway's competition authority says today's decision is not a final one
* Norway's competition authority says the companies now have 15 days to comment on the regulator's opinion
* Norway's competition authority says deadline for a final decision is April 10 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
* ASSUMES AT LEAST 30 PERCENT SHARE OF FOREIGN CLIENTS IN GROUP'S PORTFOLIO IN 2019
* Consesnsus forecast for March -quarter net profit was 603.1 million rupees