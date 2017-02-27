Feb 27 Telia Company Ab

* Norway's competition authority says in a statement it may block Telia's planned acquisition of Phonero

* Norway's competition authority says measures taken by Telia have not been sufficient to alleviate concerns regarding competition in business segment

* Norway's competition authority says today's decision is not a final one

* Norway's competition authority says the companies now have 15 days to comment on the regulator's opinion

* Norway's competition authority says deadline for a final decision is April 10