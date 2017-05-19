May 19 Norway's Fisheries Minister said in a
statement:
* Norway government proposes additional changes to rules
governing growth in salmon and trout farming
* Norway government: all salmon, trout farmers may be given
the option of operating in 2 separate production regions
* Norway government: salmon, trout farmers who meet certain
environmental conditions can win permission to raise output
regardless of environmental status of other producers in their
region
* A public hearing on the proposal will be conducted, with a
June 30 deadline for entries
Source text (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2qEUCFA
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)