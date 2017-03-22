March 22 Norway competition authority said in a statement:

* Fines 4 Norwegian publishing houses a combined NOK 32 million ($3.77 million) in case concerning a collective boycott of distributor Interpress and the exchange of sensitive information

* Gyldendal gets NOK 7.88 million fine, Aschehoug gets NOK 9.66 million fine, Cappelen Damm gets NOK 9.1 million fine and Vigmostad & Bjoerke, the owner of the former Schibsted Forlag, gets a NOK 4.56 million fine Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2n6iWhO Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4827 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)