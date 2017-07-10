FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Norway regulator says Telenor not in breach of wholesale margin rules
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 10, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Norway regulator says Telenor not in breach of wholesale margin rules

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Norway's telecoms regulator (NKOM) said in a statement:

* New calculations show that Telenor abides by wholesale margin rules, does not have to cut price further

* The regulator had warned on May 29 that Telenor could be forced to cut wholesale prices for companies seeking access to its network

* Telenor has since provided more detailed information, and on June 15 it cut some access prices as part of the EU directive on European roaming costs

* NKOM's latest analysis shows Telenor not in breach of regulation, and that there is no cause for demanding further price reductions at this time Source text (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2u9aeWi Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.