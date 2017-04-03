April 3 Orkla Asa
* Says has signed and completed an agreement to purchase 85
pct of the shares in the British sales and distribution company
Orchard Valley Foods Limited
* Says Orchard Valley holds strong positions as a supplier
of ingredients and accessories to the UK bakery, chocolate and
ice cream market. Most of its turnover is generated in the UK,
but the company also has increasing exports to Europe
* Orchard Valley is a privately-owned company and has a
total of 72 employees
* The company's head office and production facilities are
located in Tenbury Wells, UK
* In the financial year ending on 31 May 2016, Orchard
Valley posted a turnover of GBP 23.9 million ($30 million) and
normalised EBITDA of GBP 2.0 million
* The agreement also includes an option to purchase the
remaining 15 pct of the shares. The company will be consolidated
into Orkla's financial statements from 1 April 2017.
* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price
($1 = 0.7974 pounds)