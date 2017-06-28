Travelers Co's William Heyman elected as FINRA chairman
June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday named William Heyman, chief investment officer of Travelers Company Inc, as its chairman, effective July 18.
June 28 Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa
* Financial impact of transaction related to nofi shares
* Following transaction of June 28, impact of NOK 2.05 billion increase in equity, profit and loss of NOK 76.75 per NOFI share
* Financial effects include economic interest in underlying assets under total return swap
* Financial impact will be recognized in financial statements in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H1 REVENUE EUR 36.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.7 MILLION YEAR AGO