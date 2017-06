BRIEF-‍Norwegian Air Shuttle sells 4.7 mln shares in ​Norwegian Finans Holding

June 29 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA

* ‍Norwegian Air Shuttle Sells 4.7 Million Shares in Norwegian Finans Holding Asa ​

* Expiration Date of Cash Settled Total Return Swap Agreement Is 29th of June 2018.

* Transaction Under a Cash Settled Total Return Swap Agreement With Danske Bank as Counterparty at Nok 76.75 Per Share​

* After Transaction Norwegian Air Shuttle Holds Voting Rights for 32.6 Million Shares in Nofi, Constituting 17.5 Percent of Issued Share Capital

* NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ALSO HOLDS ECONOMIC INTEREST IN 37.3 MILLION SHARES, CONSTITUTING 20 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)