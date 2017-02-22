BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa:
* Announces charter agreements for the summer 2017
* Norwegian continues its cooperation with TUI, Thomas Cook Northern Europe and Nazar to fly their customers from the Nordics and UK to various destinations including Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Portugal
* Total value of contracts exceed NOK 500 million ($59.70 million), and include more than 2,300 flights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3746 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan