Feb 22 Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa:

* Announces charter agreements for the summer 2017

* Norwegian continues its cooperation with TUI, Thomas Cook Northern Europe and Nazar to fly their customers from the Nordics and UK to various destinations including Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Portugal

* Total value of contracts exceed NOK 500 million ($59.70 million), and include more than 2,300 flights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3746 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)