BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. extends share repurchase program through April 2020
* Norwegian Cruise - extended its 3-year, $500 million share repurchase program, which was originally scheduled to expire on April 29, 2017, through April 29, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.