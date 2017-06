May 10 NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA

* NPRO: CONTEMPLATING NOK BOND ISSUANCE

* NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA HAS MANDATED NORDEA AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS

* ISSUANCE OF SENIOR SECURED BONDS WITH MATURITY OF UP TO 7 YEARS MAY BE COMPLETED, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS