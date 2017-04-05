UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 5 Norwood Systems Ltd :
* Fully underwritten 2-for-15 non-renounceable rights issue to existing shareholders at $0.016 per share to raise $2.07m
* Funds will be utilised to advance marketing and sales and product development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)