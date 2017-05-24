BRIEF-Secura Group says unit been awarded contract worth S$3.mln
* Award of S$3.15 million security services contract by semiconductor company
May 24 NOTORIOUS PICTURES SPA:
* SAYS IT BOUGHT SIX FILMS DURING THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL
* THE ACQUIRED FILMS ARE: THE LAST FULL MEASURE, ASTERIX E LA POZIONE MAGICA, THE EXTRAORDINARY JOURNEY OF THE FAKIR, PATRICK, THE WANTING, PRIMAL Source text: reut.rs/2qO9cwc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28