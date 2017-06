May 25 Nova Chemicals Corp

* Nova chemicals corporation announces pricing of private offering of $2.1 b million of senior notes

* Pricing of private offering of $1,050 million of senior notes due 2024 and $1,050 million of senior notes due 2027

* 2024 notes will have an interest rate of 4.875% per annum and 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 5.250% per annum

* Senior notes are being issued at a price of 100% of face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: