UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Nova Lifestyle Inc
* Nova Lifestyle reschedules fourth quarter and year end earnings results to April 12, 2017
* Nova Lifestyle Inc - will file for an extension due to additional time and work needed to prepare annual report form 10-k
* Nova Lifestyle- extention to prepare 10-K in relation to company's sale of China based assets in 2016
* Nova Lifestyle Inc - does not anticipate any material changes on its operating results for Q4 and year ended December 31, 2016
* Nova Lifestyle- audit is substantially completed but auditor requires additional time to complete final review procedures, deliver their audit opinion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.