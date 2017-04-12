BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 13 Nova Lifestyle Inc
* Nova Lifestyle says needs additional time to prepare its annual report on Form 10-k in relation to co's sale of China based assets in 2016
* Nova Lifestyle Inc - does not anticipate any material changes on its operating results for Q4 and year ended December 31, 2016
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results