US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 16 Nova Publications India Ltd:
* Clarifies on news item "Nova Publication tying up with Amazon & one FII eyeing to invest 100cr"
* Co has never made any negotiation with Amazon for any tie up and is also not in talk with any FII for funding
* Says co not planning for such tie up or funding, subjected news is 'total baseless rumor'
* Says co denies news about tie up with Amazon and any kind of proposed funding by FII Source text:bit.ly/2ncOh4Q Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)