March 16 Nova Publications India Ltd:

* Clarifies on news item "Nova Publication tying up with Amazon & one FII eyeing to invest 100cr"

* Co has never made any negotiation with Amazon for any tie up and is also not in talk with any FII for funding

* Says co not planning for such tie up or funding, subjected news is 'total baseless rumor'

* Says co denies news about tie up with Amazon and any kind of proposed funding by FII Source text:bit.ly/2ncOh4Q Further company coverage: