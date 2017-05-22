UPDATE 1-U.S. stock fund flows decline week after one of biggest inflows of 2017

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 22 Investors pulled back from U.S.-based stock funds after pouring the most cash into those investments since February the previous week, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Withdrawals of $2.2 billion struck U.S.-based equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the week ended June 21, the research service said, during a rollercoaster week for stocks and as the