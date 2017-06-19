WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Novadaq Technologies Inc
* Novadaq enters into agreement to be acquired by stryker corporation
* Novadaq technologies inc - deal for total equity value of approximately us$701 million
* Novadaq technologies says stryker has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of novadaq for us$11.75 per share in cash
* Novadaq technologies says transaction will be carried out by way of court approved plan of arrangement under canada business corporations act
* Novadaq technologies inc - arrangement agreement provides for payment of termination fee of $21.0 million by novadaq to stryker in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.