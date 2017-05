May 3 Novadaq Technologies Inc

* Novadaq announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $21.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $20.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 22 to 27 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $98 million to $102 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.73, revenue view $98.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Novadaq Technologies Inc - anticipates recurring revenues for full year to be in range of $48 to $50 million

* Novadaq Technologies Inc - gross margins are expected to be in range of 65% to 70% for full year 2017