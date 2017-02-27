Feb 27 Novae Group Plc -

* Statement in response to the lord chancellor's review of the discount rate for personal injury claims

* This change will have an impact on results of company for FY 2016 primarily as a result of its exposure to motor reinsurance business

* Board will also be considering impact of this announcement when assessing appropriateness of a final dividend

* Given non-recurring nature of this charge company expects no significant impact on profitability of ongoing business

* Given company's strong reserving position, it holds sufficient reserve margin to absorb this impact

* Has decided to defer its preliminary results announcement to 9 March 2017 to allow orderly update of audited results

* Expect effect of rate change will be met in part through release of reserve margin and in part through a reduction in profits for 2016