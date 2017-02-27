BRIEF-Sunway BHD says qtrly net profit 107.9 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Novae Group Plc -
* Statement in response to the lord chancellor's review of the discount rate for personal injury claims
* This change will have an impact on results of company for FY 2016 primarily as a result of its exposure to motor reinsurance business
* Board will also be considering impact of this announcement when assessing appropriateness of a final dividend
* Given non-recurring nature of this charge company expects no significant impact on profitability of ongoing business
* Given company's strong reserving position, it holds sufficient reserve margin to absorb this impact
* Has decided to defer its preliminary results announcement to 9 March 2017 to allow orderly update of audited results
* Expect effect of rate change will be met in part through release of reserve margin and in part through a reduction in profits for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy headline earnings per share increased by 77 pct to 18.6 cents (feb 2016: 10.5 cents)