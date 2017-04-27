BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Novan Inc
* Novan presents safety data for SB204 program
* Novan inc- in general, all doses of SB204 were well tolerated and not associated with any significant safety issues in these trials
* Novan inc - expects to report additional safety data from long-term safety trial, NI-AC303 in Q3 of this year
* Novan inc- NDA submission targeted in Q1 of 2018 for sb204
* Novan inc- intends to pursue a pre-submission meeting with fda to discuss entirety of SB204 development program in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.