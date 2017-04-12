BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Novan Inc
* Novan reports positive topline results with SB208 in phase 2 trial
* Novan Inc - SB208 gel, at both 4% and 16% concentrations, demonstrated a statistically significant effect (p<0.05) versus vehicle in a clinical trial
* "Results from this phase 2 trial with SB208 confirm fungicidal activity of nitric oxide observed in our preclinical studies"
* Novan - Based on data from SB208 phase 2 dose-ranging trial, co will evaluate late stage development opportunities in superficial cutaneous fungal infections
* Novan - Will evaluate opportunities such as a phase 2 trial in patients with onychomycosis, to be initiated as early as second half of 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results