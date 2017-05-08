BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Novanta Inc
* Novanta announces financial results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations
* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $110 million to $112 million
* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $109 million
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.