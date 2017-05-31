BRIEF-Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris in the EU
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union
May 31 Novartis Ag
* Novartis says car-t cell therapy ctl119 combined with ibrutinib in pilot study shows high rate of responses in cll patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017