BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Novartis Ag
* CEO Joe Jimenez says thinks with Cosentyx "we can hold our own" against lilly drug taltz
* Says price of potential acquisitions has increased, prompting company to "go upstream" for early stage drug acquisitions
* Jimenez says Entresto on track for the objectives for the year, expects growth quarter-by-quarter
* Jimenez says timing of Novartis's involvement in Turkey campaign was unfortunate, but principle of supporting patients around the world remains, declined to comment on plans for campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.