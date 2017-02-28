REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Novartis Ag
* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"
* He does not expect "path breaking" success for Google project within 3-4 years
* Chairman says no decision yet on Alcon future, but remains confident in improving performance this year at eye-care division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations