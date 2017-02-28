Feb 28 Novartis Ag

* Chairman Joerg Reinhardt told shareholders at the Swiss drugmaker's annual general meeting that he sees Google lens project as "high risk project"

* He does not expect "path breaking" success for Google project within 3-4 years

* Chairman says no decision yet on Alcon future, but remains confident in improving performance this year at eye-care division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)